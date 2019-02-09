This Bookstore Has A Weekly Organic Market And Here's Why You Should Go

We had told you about Earthcare Books earlier - check it out here and here. This indie bookstore has also started a regular organic produce market every Friday and Saturday. On Fridays, the market will be on from 12 noon to 6pm and on Saturdays, it's 12 noon to 4pm. You will get organic vegetables grown without any harmful chemical pesticides and fertilisers from villages Kultoli and Patharpratima. One thing you must pick from here are the packs of traditional rice varieties such as dudher-shor, china kamini, the fragrant radhatilak, and kabirajsaal brown rice (withe amazing medicinal properties) from Sundarbans and Santipur.

If you've not been getting the age-old fragrance in the moong dal you buy from your local market, you should try the sona moong dal that will come to the shop every week from the Sundarbans. You will also get spices, Sunderbans forest honey, muri (puffed rice), and excellent ghee from Santipur.

Call 033 22296551 / 22276190 for more information.