Been looking for the perfect calendar for 2019? We've got one that looks great, will help you do some good and will melt your collective hearts. What more do you need in a calendar?
Who's Your Doggie? This 2019 Calendar Has The Cutest Dog Pics
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
We stumbled across this awesome calendar while browsing the web for diaries and planners to pick up for 2019. It's brought out by the Welfare Of Stray Dogs or WSD, a Mumbai-based non-profit trust dedicated to helping street dogs. They publish wall and desk calendars featuring star strays, the proceeds from which help with funding. Their 2019 theme is Street Dogs of the World featuring dogs from foreign lands. The images have been contributed by various photographers, on their travels to all these continents in the world.
It is priced at Rs 200 each for wall and desk versions. The money will go towards WSD's sterilisation, immunisation and health care programmes.
You can have it couriered to your home - just e-mail wsdindia@gmail.com or call 7208043341.
What Could Be Better
Pro-Tip
You can contribute to WSD by buying their exclusive products. All the designs have been specially created by talented professionals. They have neck-bands for dogs in bright colours. And a colourful array of pillows, mattresses, bandannas and bath towels that are sure to get tails a-wagging.
Hoomans, you can take your pick from T-shirts (from sizes 24 to 3XL), eco-friendly bags, bath and hand towels, umbrellas, mugs, caps, trays and coasters, note pads, bookmarks and gift tags, photo frames and more.
And do check out their website and Facebook page for photos of the great work they are doing.
Comments (0)