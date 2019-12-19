Who's Your Doggie? This 2019 Calendar Has The Cutest Dog Pics

We stumbled across this awesome calendar while browsing the web for diaries and planners to pick up for 2019. It's brought out by the Welfare Of Stray Dogs or WSD, a Mumbai-based non-profit trust dedicated to helping street dogs. They publish wall and desk calendars featuring star strays, the proceeds from which help with funding. Their 2019 theme is Street Dogs of the World featuring dogs from foreign lands. The images have been contributed by various photographers, on their travels to all these continents in the world.

It is priced at Rs 200 each for wall and desk versions. The money will go towards WSD's sterilisation, immunisation and health care programmes.

You can have it couriered to your home - just e-mail wsdindia@gmail.com or call 7208043341.