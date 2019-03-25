Rush To These Stores In The City For On-Fleek Readymade Blouses

How many times have you looked at a gorgeous kurta or blouse and let it go because the fit was just not good for you? The fabric, the design look great but it just hangs at your shoulders or sits too tightly across your chest or tummy. We've done that countless times at boutiques and stores. So imagine our delight when we stumbled across Kapaas Kolkata, a local Kolkata label that makes unstitched pieces that you can make into kurtas, blouses and whatever else you may wish. The best part about Kapaas Kolkata's pieces are that they are each one of a kind - all handmade, dyed and hand-embroidered in house.

