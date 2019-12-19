Wake Up To Mountain Views And The Toy Train Chugging By At This Cottage Stay

Located next to the national highway 55 in Kurseong (on the way to Darjeeling town), this is a cluster of pine wood cabins with a fire place and 24x7 hot and cold running water. This place will make you feel like you are in caught in another parallel time and world. Kurseong is known as the land of white orchids. You will also come across British-era tea gardens nearby.

At various points, you will get a view of the majestic Kanchenjunga. From time to time, you can hear the whistle of the famous toy train of Darjeeling as it chugs by the rail line on the slope close to the cottages. Spend the day chilling with a book or go hiking in the nearby pine forests - you can also hire a cycle and ride along the mountains. Pack a picnic basket for the day and set off.

Eagle’s Craig is a nearby viewpoint for gorgeous sunrises and sunsets and a view of the Siliguri town and plains. Makaibari, Ambootia and Castleton tea estates are close and all of them offer guided tours and tea tasting sessions.

Also check out the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Museum (in nearby Giddapahar area) where Sarat Chandra Bose and Netaji were kept by the British under house arrest. And Darjeeling is just an hour and a half away. So go over and have the legendary breakfast at Glenary's and hang out at the Mall Road.

Check-in is at 12 noon and check-out is at 11 am. Kids between 1 to 5 years are complimentary; and kids between 6 to 9 years will be charged at half price.

