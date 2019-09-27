A Charming Quaint Cafe With Quirky Interiors & Delish Food!

In the era of millennial, concept of cafe means a place to enjoy great food with smoke and alcoholic beverages. But still there are few cafes for old school like us where a calm and quaint environment been maintained, catering to all age groups. Snacking is one such hidden gem at Kolkata where they don’t serve alcohol or shisha since they wanted to stick to a cafe concept only. This charming little cafe with quirky interiors and a relaxed cool vibe is attracting customers with innovative and attractive food presentation ideas. Follow me at Instagram: thegoodfoodbro and Facebook: Good Food Bro