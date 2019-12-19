Drop By This Multi-Cuisine Restaurant For Their Delicious Food

Hunger pangs bothering you all the time, and running low on cash? Well, Taste-Ride must be your go-to place then. It's a hidden gem at Sarat Bose Road, minutes away from Oudh, South Kolkata. Coming to the ambience, it's charming and quite spacious to have blissful quality time with family, friends and bae. The rainbow coloured seating area is beautiful to look at. Pretty corners can be perfectly utilised for your selfies. Board games and dart can be another reason for hitting this place. Being a multi-cuisine restaurant they have a bagful of menus to offer but what I found more interesting and delish was their Continental platter. Pro Tip: Cheese chicken steak is love. Do try that and avail the 1+1 offer, it's worth it.