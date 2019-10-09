A Folk Store: Reviving Art In Our Everyday Life!

They are IT professionals and engineers by degree but art enthusiasts at heart. They are a team based in Kolkata trying to break the monotony of our mundane life by adding colours to households, stationery items. They always found our solace in art hence they found their calling. They have blended and created unique designs on T-shirts, coffee mugs, coasters, wall posters, bookmarks, postcards, decorative terracotta masks, Dokra, vases etc. Their speciality is Folk art fusion. They work on various indigenous and lost art forms of India and fuse them with modern or contemporary art elements. The themes speak of Indian art culture and paintings like Tribal art, Rajasthani folk art, Orissa’s Madhubani, Pattachitra, Bengal folk art, Kolkata street art, Heritage temples of India, Harappan civilization etc. These paintings and styles are a trend among all generations. Their pricing is minimal to attract and make it affordable for the younger generation to learn and take an interest in this artistic creation. Their creativity has no lengths or limits. Surely you will fall in love with these colourful items.