This Gorgeous Homestay Is Peaceful And Reside In The Hills Of Arunachal Pradesh

This camp/homestay, Abor Country River Camp is a cozy place hidden in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh in the village called Pasighat. If you are looking for a peaceful vacation away from the hustle and bustle of the cities, this camp has cozy tents, home cooked style local cuisine and a river to dip your feet in. Things to do there • Try local cuisine by the camp's chef • Trek down to the river bed • Enjoy the sunrises and sunsets from your rooms' deck • Visit the local market for some shopping (they have great bamboo goods!) How to reach? A car ride is the best way to get to this place. It is close to the Assam border, near the city of Dibrugarh.