This camp/homestay, Abor Country River Camp is a cozy place hidden in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh in the village called Pasighat. If you are looking for a peaceful vacation away from the hustle and bustle of the cities, this camp has cozy tents, home cooked style local cuisine and a river to dip your feet in. Things to do there • Try local cuisine by the camp's chef • Trek down to the river bed • Enjoy the sunrises and sunsets from your rooms' deck • Visit the local market for some shopping (they have great bamboo goods!) How to reach? A car ride is the best way to get to this place. It is close to the Assam border, near the city of Dibrugarh.
This Gorgeous Homestay Is Peaceful And Reside In The Hills Of Arunachal Pradesh
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better
The last mile road to the camp is an unpaved road in the middle of the jungle, which gets difficult for a car to navigate.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
