A New Resto-Pub In The City Is Here And You Must Drop In Today

Welcome to Season 1 Episode One, sounds more like a Netflix series? Well no, this episode is one of the happening places in town recently opened in the Trinity Tower, Topsia bang opposite to Echoes. Speciality Restaurants Ltd. launched one of a kind resto-bar in the town with world cuisines and tap tails. At Episode One, they aimed at redefining British clubs and gymkhanas by adding the hint of modernism into it. Divided into 4 sections, this place unites all the like-minded together under one roof where no is judged or distinguished. You can sit in the "Library" section, have some high tea or hangout in the "Verandah" with some exotic sheesha's. "The Tap Room" is the bar area where you can sip on some fizzy tap tails(a modern way specially crafted cocktails from taps according to your choices of ingredients) or you can book your private space for parties or events in "The Chambers". The most eye-catching part was there sheesa's which are sourced internationally and they use French premium molasses. From its decors to delicacies Episode promises you to take in an enriching journey with its hospitality and great food. P. S: They check for id's below 21 for sheesha's and alcohol. Some must-try includes : 1. Gen Tao's Chicken Dumplings 2. Four Chess Pizza 3. Butter Chicken with Butter Naan 4. Fish Kempu 5.Snicker Bar (dessert) The taptails has flavours like roses and berries, Mai tai, litchi lemon grass carbon lemonade etc.