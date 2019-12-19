This Restaurant Is A Paradise For All Bollywood Buffs Out There

Just at a five-minute walk from Salt Lake City Centre, this newly opened restaurant is a paradise for all the Bollywood buffs out there. With quirky interiors, amazing use of lights, and iconic movie dialogues, this eatery will become your favourite spot to have a good time. Serving both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, along with alcohol, this is a place where you can have booze and enjoy your weekend. Don't drink? They have some yum mocktails as well. Not just that, they even provide you tickets just like when you go for a movie. You can use those tickets to order your favourite dishes. The staff is amazing, and the service is quick. The place has an Instagrammable appeal and each and every corner makes for a great spot for pictures. The walls have some amazing iconic movie dialogues and pictures. So now every Friday will have equal significance for a good movie and good food.