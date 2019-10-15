A Mix Of French Patisserie & Exquisite Food At The Quaint Paris Cafe

Bakeries

Paris Cafe

Salt Lake, Kolkata
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

South City Pinnacle Building, Block EP 11, Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Enjoy the conglomeration of French patisserie and exquisite food at the quaint Paris Cafe. Come here to witness rendezvous with classic French food and culture. With its irresistible range of cupcakes, macaroons and pastries aim to present the sweet-loving Kolkata residents some examples of professional French baking. The gold-hued interiors draped in sunlight with stunning artefacts hanging from the wall and wrought iron furniture that takes you to Paris

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

Other Outlets

Paris Cafe

Ballygunge, Kolkata
4.3

1/1, Near Ice Skating Rink, Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata

