A Mix Of French Patisserie & Exquisite Food At The Quaint Paris Cafe

Enjoy the conglomeration of French patisserie and exquisite food at the quaint Paris Cafe. Come here to witness rendezvous with classic French food and culture. With its irresistible range of cupcakes, macaroons and pastries aim to present the sweet-loving Kolkata residents some examples of professional French baking. The gold-hued interiors draped in sunlight with stunning artefacts hanging from the wall and wrought iron furniture that takes you to Paris