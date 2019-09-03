A Royal Treat That Will Pamper You With Amazing Delicacies

Biryani is the celebratory dish which has become a local landmark. Whatever the occasion may be, Bengalis are true Biryani lovers. We are always ready to try out new places and embrace new cuisines but the love for Biryani will never end. These new additions to the menu of Naushiizaan is a royal treat that will pamper you with every mouthful. Introducing : The Nargisi Kofta Handi Biryani - The glorious layers of rice with perfectly blended flavours and the boiled eggs wrapped by meaty giant mutton koftas will fill the hearts of the diners. The Kofta Handi Biryani - A different aroma and flavour of the Biryani will win your hearts. The ingredients are cooked within the sealed handi and the aroma, the flavour and everything stay inside. The tender mutton koftas are a treat to the tastebuds. Also, try out their Pathar Kebabs (cooked on stone) and the newly added Nolen Gur Firni. Don't miss the Shahi Tukda which is an all-time favourite here.