Wykiki: A Beautiful Slice Of Asian Street Food Bar In The City Of Joy

Inspired by the vibrancy of famous Asian Street Food and Markets, this new terrace lounge Wykiki Asian Street Bar, boasts relaxing party scenes screened by lush tropical foliage with an amazing ambience for guests and expression of love for an Asian food culture that takes a playful twist. With its inviting semi-outdoor setting, pleasant evenings by the pools, starry night sky under the cabanas, winding its way down the lily pond enthrals a relaxed elegance. The super chic interior decor with wooden floors, vintage style accessories, flowy curtains, chandeliers blend contemporary design with traditional fare. Groove to the music and admire the sunset at the plush rooftop by pairing distinctive South East Asian street food from live food station with cocktail stories coming from mixologists den - the soul of this spot is perfect for an amazing Sundowners or a Winter Party. Brace for a delectable journey curated by executive chef Ashis Rout as he takes every guest on the trail to enjoy the fascinating and diverse treats from the carts and stalls lining busy streets and quiet alleys from across Asia, from Vietnam and Thailand to Japan and India. An effort has been made to offer an endless culinary Asian variety with the tantalizing aroma of spicy and savoury note from Korean fried chicken to Vietnamese banh mi to liven up all-time meals food. My TOP PICKS Gold Dusted Dark and Handsome Chicken Dimsums: This proudly portrays the art of the dumpling. Gorgeous black little chewy skin holding the delicate mix of bite-size chicken crafted diligently with golden artworks on the wrapper. Served with chilli oil. Chilli Basil Beef: Yummy flavourful thin slices of beef seasoned with chilli garlic, stir-fried until browned and slightly caramelized. Wykiki Signature Pork Spare Ribs: Low carb high protein lifestyle on the plate showered with BBQ sauce. Slow-cooked country-style sticky tender back ribs, roasted to perfection, finished on the grill with the sauce are always a feast to die for. The classic glaze of the sauce throws a fabulously smoky flavour to these luscious ribs. Beijing Express Whistling Chicken: Boneless pieces of chicken tossed in a spicy marinade, deep fried, served with hot smoky chillis and beans. Thai Lotus Root: Crispy fried lotus stem tossed in a spicy, sweet and tangy sauce and sesame seeds. Lips smacking appetizer with a rich amalgam of aromas. Vietnamese Rice Roll: Fresh and healthy Vietnamese rice paper rolls with an amazing dipping sauce packed with crunchy vegetables.