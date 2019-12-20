Looking For Ethnic Wear? Hit Up This Store For Comfy Kurtis, Sarees & Lehengas

If, like me, you live in Liluah or Belur and feel the need to travel for an hour to the city to shop for good clothes, then this one is for you.

Located on the first floor of Rangoli Mall in Belur, Acre - The Fashion Hub is one of very few designer stores in Howrah. This is where you should be if you're looking for sarees, lehengas, kurtis, blouses as well as bags. It's like a splash of colours at the store. The apparel is available in all sorts of colours and designs. Be it a kurti for casual or office wear or heavy sarees and bridal lehengas, Acre has it all. And you don't even have to go looking for bags to match your outfit - their range of potli bags and purses will sort you out.

Besides these, Acre also stocks kurti-palazzo sets, dupattas, scarves and stoles. Their range of straight kurtis is particularly impressive. A lot of their clothes have margins in them as well so if it's too tight for you, you can get it loosened. You'll get plus size kurtis too, though the collection is limited and sizes available up to XXL. Kurtis are available mostly in cotton while you can get sarees and lehengas in different fabrics - silk, cotton, georgette and chiffon among others and embroideries (think zari, zardozi, thread work to name a few). Watch out for their collection of blouses - traditional yet stylish and fashionable.

Acre does alterations based on size and length. Prices start at INR 700.