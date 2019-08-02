When in doubt, head to Acropolis Mall for all your apparel needs. You know what they say -- shopping everyday, keeps the doctor away. Maybe it was something else but who cares!
Shirts To Suits: Guide To Men's Fashion
Marks & Spencer
You know you are in desperate need for formal wear. But where do you go to buy them? If you are in Acropolis, Marks & Spencer can be your choice. Dapper striped shirts and solids can go well with those navy blue slim fit trousers. You will find a well-tailored collections of formal blazers as well suits if you want a package. Tie 'em up and you are work ready!
- Upwards: ₹ 800
Being Human
This is our Bhai's brand and we can't help but adore their casual shirts. A gingham check shirt can look good with a pair of acid wash denim from the label. Being Human's plain but smart collection of polo t-shirts can be your perfect partner for any occasion. Their tracks can also be really handy for those regular morning runs.
Celio
We love Celio's shorts and chinos which are basic but fashionable at the same time. Pick up their black and grey slim fit chinos if you are in no mood to wear formal trousers. And if you want to get the feel of a denim or a chino but want it to be more light, then go for their denim and chino joggers, which are a win-win and can be worn with any upper wear.
Jack & Jones
We can get our hands on the smartest of casuals from Jack & Jones. Boys and men, think regular fit and straight fit denims. Jack & Jones is one of the best when it comes to long-lasting denims. Pair them up with their uber cool casual slim fit shirts. They also have a stylish range of men's shorts which can be really handy if you can pick them up during sale!
- Upwards: ₹ 150
U.S Polo Assn
U.S Polo is the perfect balance of formal and casual. Whether you need clothes for office, college or festivities, their polo tees are handy for all times and events (especially if you are studying at St. Xavier's!). Apart from their classic solid polos, try out their shirts in both large and small prints, and the graphic tees for everyday wear.
Prapti
Prapti stocks ethnic wear with a touch of Bangaliyana. For men, they have Nehru jackets, bundi coats and Bengali-style panjabis. Pick up their affordable panjabis for your festive needs, in bright shades of blue, yellow and red among others. They also have in-store alteration service to fit your needs.
