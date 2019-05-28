Visiting Shillong? Here Are 10 Fun Things You Can Do There

Shillong Golf Club, is one of the oldest, largest and natural golf circuits in the world. So scenic and green is this 18-hole golf course that it is referred to as the ‘Gleneagles of the East’. If you enjoy playing golf or want to give a shot, this is the place to be. The club is surrounded by pine and rhododendron trees, and is also home to several species of birds. So, you can even go there to sit in the sunshine and watch the golfers play.