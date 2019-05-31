Interested In Growing Your Food And Cutting Your Carbon Footprint? Sign Up For This Course

If agroecology is a subject that piques your interest, then sign up for this three-month certificate course in the same organized by Welthungerhilfe and Centre for Pollination Studies (Calcutta University) under EU’s H2020 initiative for research and innovation.

This free course is suitable for farmer trainers, extension workers and civil society activists. Get a glimpse into farm and food systems through action learning sessions with farmers and food experts. It involves classroom teaching as well as hands on training sessions, staying with farmers and project assignments.

The 3-month course will begin from July 2019 and end in September. Just send in a letter of intent and your CV to agroecology.cps@gmail.com by 20th June. Classes will be held at the Centre for Agroecology and Pollination Studies at the University of Calcutta.

Sign up for this course and learn about an ecologically balanced and economically sustainable agricultural system with the help of hands-on training.