This Shoe Store Has Been A Childhood Favourite For Almost Every Bengali Kid

Be it Gariahat or Hatibagan, Ajanta Footcare has been the reliable companion for almost every bangali when it comes to buying new shoes for any occasion of the year. This iconic shoe house started way back in 1956, when late Rabindranath Banik began with a Hawai manufacturing unit in the town of Madhyamgram.

Ajanta has travelled a long away and now sells all kinds of shoe possible, for men, women and kids. Check out their range of flip flops which start from as low as INR 219, and can be the best option for regular wear, when you are in a mood to just roam around in your jeans and tee. They also have traditional looking sandals, which is an ideal partner for your dhoti or pyjama in a biye bari.

Try out their outdoor shoes as well, which can help you in your travel plans. The outdoor shoes start from INR 1,999. Ajanta also caters to women's shoes, in the form of ballerinas, mules and slip-ons. Their ballerinas ar extremely comfortable for regular and come at a very pocket-friendly price. Their slip-ons start from INR 299 and the ballerinas from INR 699.

Come out for family shopping? Get something for your kids as well. Pick up casual laced shoes and slip-ons for your little ones. We spotted an extremely adorable looking teddy bear printed red slip-on for INR 349.