This Designer Label From Kolkata Has Luxury Written All Over It

Albari fashion’s showroom near Menoka Cinema is a 2,000sqft palatial store with jaw-dropping interiors. Decorated with modern lighting and walls with soft hues, it will definitely give you the feeling of walking into a mini castle. Albari specialises in bridal couture for both women and men. With a range of lehengas, dresses, suits and sherwanis, Albari has a lot to offer. They have an enviable collection of gowns and dresses as well with well-knit motifs on them. The gowns start from INR 8,000 and you can grab the shararas for INR 10,000.

The bridal wear lehengas and sherwanis are dominated by floral prints. Ditch the common look and go for elegance with their sleeveless lehenga sets which come with a jacket. Their embellished embroidery is also something novel, which you won’t find in other city designers. The men’s section is comparatively smaller than the women’s, but you will get your dream sherwani or bandhgala right here, and also those Nehru jackets are to die for. The lehengas begin from INR 30,000 and go up to INR 1,00,000. The sherwanis range from INR 15,000 - INR 40,000.