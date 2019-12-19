Have You Tried Alcoholic Desserts From This Dinky Patisserie Yet?

Located on Sarat Bose Road, this second outlet of Little Pleasures Patisserie is almost a year old but we stumbled upon this particular spot only recently during our hunt for new discoveries in the city. Our hunt proved successful when we found alcohol infused cakes along with regular French sweets here.



As you walk-in to the space, you will definitely be charmed by the Parisian decor and not-to-missed their winsome macaroon shaped colourful chairs. From classic eclairs filled with coffee flavoured pastry cream and topped with chocolate to lemon meringue pie, one can grab all kinds of French pastries here. We specially loved their lemon mojito (a gelatinous crust filled with basil and citrus flavored cream and sprinkled with rum) and Irish cream n coffee (filled with baileys buttercream).



We recommend this place to anyone who's on a hunt for quite ambiance to enjoy their daily dose of caffeine and don't mind fancy sweets along. Pocket pinch for two is INR 500.