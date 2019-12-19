Sick Of Frumpy Clothing Styles? Head To This Store For Trendy Plus-Size Fashion

All is a dedicated plus-size clothing brand that features everything from western to ethnic wear. It is your one-stop shop for all those 'cool' clothes and styles you are looking for. Besides the basic jeans and tops, the store has office wear, evening wear and party wear. All you men out there, the store has a wide range of collection for you guys too!The store has an amazing collection of solid formal dresses, tops in elegant floral print starting at INR 999. We are totally digging their kurti collection perfect for casual or party/wedding wear with prices starting at INR 1,200.

They also have track pants for women made of spandex fabric - extremely elastic and will not even stick to your legs in this heat. Also check out their culottes and jeggings collection. You will not be disappointed. Those of you looking for leggings will be spoilt for choice with the different color options available.



The men's collection is extremely smart and trendy with stripped tees, formal shirts starting at INR 1,999, casual shirts, jeans, trousers, track pants and polo t-shirts starting at INR 699. You can get a basic tee at INR 499.

They also have big outlets in Acropolis Mall, Mani Square and City Centre II.

