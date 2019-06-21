The Baklava Box: All The Way From The Middle East

Baklava is a dessert from The Middle East, which is a filo pastry filled with chopped nuts or dry fruits, soaked in honey! The Baklava box, which has recently stepped into The City Of Joy, has become the talk of the town. The Baklava box serves 25-30 varieties of baklavas which are supremely delicious with its rich flavours, the crunchiness, the quality, the correct amount of sweetness and appealing presentation. Must try: Baklava Rose Bud, Butterscotch Rocher Ball, Square cut baklava, Oshe BulBul Cashew. They are priced between INR 40 to INR 80 per pc. Along with Baklavas, they provide flavoured dates and almonds, cookies and biscuits, handmade chocolates and dry snacks. And if you are confused as to what to gift your relatives in family functions or weddings? Well, they've got that fixed, cause they also provide beautifully decorated platters for weddings and gifting purposes. The platters can be customized as per the needs and they have vast options of platters and gifting boxes to choose from. You would also be surprised to know that they sell 'Kava' also called 'Kashmiri Chai' which is bought from Kashmir! A must try! The beautifully decorated store is located at CIT road, Kankurgachi. Visit the baklava box to try out their nutty variations of classic Middle Eastern desserts!