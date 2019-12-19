Amalgamation Of Road Side Dhaba & Quaint Cafe With Some Great Indian Dishes

Hungry Singh Da Dhaba is a new joint opened at Lake View Road. The concept is an amalgamation of roadside Dhaba and quaint cafe prepares some great Indian dishes. In starters we commenced with Chicken Pyare Kebab, is a delighting non-vegetarian starter is a popular steer food in Northern parts of India. The spiced flavorful chicken mince is shaped onto skewers and cooked slowly on a tandoor (clay oven) so that the kebabs come out soft and perfect. This was followed by Chicken Pankhudi Kebab is spiced chicken wings smoked over a charcoal sign. Marinating the chicken for a long period to develop enough flavour is the key here. Chicken wings are marinated in the mixture of curd, cilantro and mint and grilled in the oven. Lastly, we had Chicken Cheese Kebab is cheese layered chicken kebab is one of the specialities of the house. The spice mixed and pre-marinated thigh chicken pieces sewer inside tandoor and finished baking with melted cheddar cheese on the top. Do they also prepare the favourite street food of Kolkata, any guesses? Yes, its Kathi roll. Once such variant they prepare is Afghani Roll, a lip-smacking roll of a roomali roti stuffed with a flavorful chicken filling. This is an Indianised version of Frankie. The two prepared roti gives a lovely smoky flavour to the roll. Goes perfectly with a high tea or as an evening snack. All their kebab preparations must be enjoyed with piping hot masala tea served in a hand-painted colourful clay pot. In the main course, we had Punjabi Chicken. This is a classic Indian dish, vibrant with rich flavorful gravy. It is a popular Dhaba style dish with succulent chicken pieces cooked in a heartwarming spice mix. The rich creamy gravy is what makes this curry exotic and appealing. Next was Kolhapuri Veg is mixed vegetables in a thick and spiced gravy. This dish curry lives up to its expectation as it has a very aromatic and spicy flavour that it gets from a specially blended curry masala powder. These two dishes can be very well with thin soft Butter Kulcha they served. In rice, we had Kashmiri Rice. This is pulao preparation comprising of three layers. At the bottom there is white rice, followed by a layer of yellow rice and the top layer is an overdose of saffron and shallow fried dry fruits. The dish was aromatic, mild and on the sweeter side. This is best accompanied by the final presentation Rara Gosht. This is ideally a very unique mutton recipe as it combines the mutton pieces along with the minced mutton. Mutton chunks cooked in a gravy of spicy minced mutton, soaked with rare spices, rara gosht is every bit regal in taste. A group of young entrepreneurs has started this outlet to bring in the authentic taste of Indian cuisines from the streets of Delhi. The outlet is very strong in their tandoor section but needs to work in their main course area. Pro Tip: Must try Masala Tea, Chicken Pankhudi Kebab, Afghani Roll and Kolhapuri Veg.