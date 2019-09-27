American Style Bakery Right Here In The Heart Of The City!

8th Day Café and Bakery is a relaxed and laid back American style bakery right here in the heart of Kolkata. The cafe is one of its kind in the city brings to you some of the finest bagels and brews. Breakfast started with packs of protein combined with chocolate cards and finished with caffeine kick. Cheat day, huh? Hot Chocolate in the cafe is prepared with house-made chocolate ganaché and steamed milk. One of the best available in the city, perfectly goes with the rain or winter. This was accompanied by Grant’s Sandwich. A whole-wheat bagel sandwich packed with protein that comes packed with eggs, chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, cheese and mayonnaise. The breakfast concluded with Nitro Cold Brew, a chilled creamy beverage, infused with nitrogen. The cold brew is a medium-roast coffee steeped in water for 24 hours. The brew once infused with nitrogen, it comes out frothy, with a wonderful creamy-velvety texture. This is pretty high in caffeine yet gives a mellow and smoother cup. Bro Tip: Nitro Cold Brew must drink it black without sugar if you want to get the best flavour out of it.