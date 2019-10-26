Looking to have some fun with your gang? Well, no matter how old we get, rides are always fun. It's not just a kids thing. So, we've made you a list of the best amusement parks in the city offering fun rides along with other outdoor activities.
Fun Meets Thrill: Here Are The City’s Most Sought After Amusement Parks
Nicco Park
Nicco Park is one of the best amusement parks in the city when it comes to entertainment and recreational activities. Often called the “Disney Land of West Bengal”, Nicco Park attracts a large number of visitors all throughout the year. It has over 35 attractions in its kitty including family rides like toy train, family carousel (gives a virtual horse riding experience on a rotating platform), a crazy tea-party that may take you to wonderland, and kid’ 'rides like jungle gym, see-saw as well as a water merry-go-round to name a few. Nicco Park is also known for its Cyclone roller coaster and river cave ride in the dark that’s full of surprises like volcanoes and dinosaurs, bull ride (we dare you!), flying saucer, moonraker and skydiver rides. End your day with some Chinese or Tandoori food at their rooftop restaurant.
Wet-O-Wild
If you are a water baby, then this where you should be. Wet-O-Wild, also known as Pirates Bay, is a water-themed amusement park with a 48-foot giant waterfall. An extension of Nicco Park, Pirate Bay offers water-based rides and is a huge draw during the summer months. It also boasts of a deer park within its premises and features some popular rides like the wave runner - a thrilling high-speed mat racer that will make you feel like you're riding on high waves. Also try the wave pool, water slides and the family swirl - an exhilarating ride that will take you through a thrilling series of twists and turns before the final plunge into the pool. This park also attracts visitors to relax or sun soak during the winter.
Aquatica
Spending time at a water park is definitely an enticing idea, isn’t it? Known to be the first water-themed amusement park in Kolkata, Aquatica offers a gamut of water-based rides and attractions for its visitors. If you want to feel the adrenaline rush, then go for the high-speed crowd puller black hole ride where you'll slide through twist and turns from a height of 40 feet. You could also try the raft slide that has loops and curves from top to a shallow pool bottom or the cyclone and jungle safari. And if you are here just to chill and unwind, then opt for some lazy rides like the wave pool that can accommodate 4,000 people at a time (!) and boasts of waves like the ones in a real sea. The lazy river is good to relax and unwind.
Snow Park
Snow Park is a winter wonderland of sorts offering tickets to enjoy chilled out moments. It is the first and only snow-themed indoor amusement park in the city maintaining a temperature of -6 degree. The attractions and rides here will take your experience to a whole new level - snow shower and makeshift igloo are among the popular attractions that add a realistic touch to this whole wintry setup. You can also experience skiing (yes, you heard that right!), ice-skating, riding a bike on ice or enjoy unique thrills like riding a sledge and enjoying tube slides. So, put on your woollens and get ready to have loads of fun here.
