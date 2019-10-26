Fun Meets Thrill: Here Are The City’s Most Sought After Amusement Parks

Spending time at a water park is definitely an enticing idea, isn’t it? Known to be the first water-themed amusement park in Kolkata, Aquatica offers a gamut of water-based rides and attractions for its visitors. If you want to feel the adrenaline rush, then go for the high-speed crowd puller black hole ride where you'll slide through twist and turns from a height of 40 feet. You could also try the raft slide that has loops and curves from top to a shallow pool bottom or the cyclone and jungle safari. And if you are here just to chill and unwind, then opt for some lazy rides like the wave pool that can accommodate 4,000 people at a time (!) and boasts of waves like the ones in a real sea. The lazy river is good to relax and unwind.