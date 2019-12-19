An Exquisite Gastropub Is Here In The City & You Must Check It Out

From classic baroque-esque decor to the Hollywood wall of fame, Slyfox takes you on an enriching journey from its decor to delicacies to cocktails. Sly Fox Gastro Club is the talk of the town for its classy ambience, some outstanding food and of course games (gastropub as it is). Play Jenga or foosball while you order yourself some scrumptious meal. Sit under those long hanging beautiful chandeliers and enjoy some fizzy cocktails. Try out some of their zesty mocktails muddled with their secret recipes which are sure to tantalize your taste buds. North Indian Food lover? Check out their DAWAT - E- KEBAB consisting of assorted Chicken, Mutton and Fish Kebabs served in a birdcage with two types of chutneys and salad. That itself is a treat to the eyes. The menu is quite mixed and you get pasta, pizza and SLYDERS along with some south Indian combination of chicken and rice (pepper chicken three-way). A good meal is incomplete without some dessert. Try their foxy galaxy that costs around INR 495, that's heaven in a plate I tell you and you won't regret ordering that. Some must try include : 1. O. K ( A concoction of sweet and sour mocktail with Kala khatta syrup and cranberry juice, garnished with black grapes and red jujube) 2. Dawat e kebab (non-veg) 3. Hyderabadi Dum Biryani 4. Thai chilli basil fried rice with kung pao chicken 5. Foxy galaxy This can be one of the perfect places to dine out with friends and family or spend some quality time with your loved ones.