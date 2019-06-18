An Introduction To Quintessential Bong Culture With Mud Cafe

The quaint entrance to the little cafe at the heart of Gariahat is worth visiting. Not only for simplicity but also for the good food with a reasonable price accompanied by melodious tunes of Rabindra Sangeet. The ambience is calm and soothing with a neat seating arrangement. Starting from the table mats to chairs, things are so simple and appealing. Coming to the food, we tasted Chicken cheese sandwich and cold coffee. It was perfect and good to go. MUD is like a hidden gem and worth visiting.