Attention Animal Lovers: Here’s A List Of The Most Pawsome Animal Shelters In The City

This shelter is a green oasis within the concrete jungle of the satellite township. They pick up neglected animals dying of either starvation, dehydration or of some illness and rehabilitate them. Dogs are kept in spacious kennels (to protect their visitors from the animal’s exuberance and sometimes aggression), bathed, fed and taken care of by volunteers – few of whom stay on the premises. Cows at the shelter are mostly those who have been hit and injured by speeding vehicles on the Rajarhat Expressway. They have a vet on call 24×7, an ambulance to transport the animals and volunteers to bathe and feed them. If you wish to help a hapless animal, dial their helpline (08902494241) and they will come to the animal’s rescue.

