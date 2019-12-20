This Pet Store Is What You'd Love To Visit If You're An Animal Lover

Animal lovers can now visit Animel Planet in City Centre 2, New Town to get all kinds of requirements for your pets. This place is like a mini-mall for animals.

People often get aquariums and don't maintain it properly. At Animel Planet, you can get your useful products such as a high quality granulated active carbon that helps to remove chemical compounds from marine and freshwater aquariums. You will also find tropical fish flake food for your cute little fish. A jar will set you back at INR 700.

Dog lovers will also find a lot of fascinating stuff here starting from body harnesses to Orka flyers if you want to keep them fit and healthy. Even they need to exercise and for that, Animel Planet has durable flyers, made of non-toxic synthetic rubber, to offer for dogs who have a habit of chewing. Did we tell you? You can also shop quirky clothing for your cute puppies such as t-shirts, dog bow ties, and even bandanas!

A cat person? Get cat toys, perfumes, and tangler sprays for setting up a perfect wardrobe for your kitty. You can buy a detangling comb in case the fur is becoming a problem. These combs are priced at INR 340. Get your recently bought kittens a cat bed made from aluminum bronze, which comes with preeminent heat rejection and is priced at INR 2,500. A good night's sleep will be taken care of, for sure.