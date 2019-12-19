We Found This Boutique On Lake Road And You Will Love Their Pastel Collection

Your search for vibrant and pastel-coloured kurtis will end at Anjhan on Lake Road. Situated in the quiet locality of Lake Road opposite Ectsasea restaurant, the store is not hard to trace. The entrance is decorated with a little bit of greenery, which can be viewed as a miniature garden. It is goes really well with the wooden bark-like texture near the door and on the board.

Anjhan has an enviable collection of kurtis and we liked their novelty with the denim shirt kurtas, which you can pair with a pair of black leggings or churidar. Not a fan of denim? Check out their endearing kurtis in cotton prints, or you can explore their solid coloured asymmetrical kurtis in pleasing pastel palette. Choose from shades of orange, ochre and beige, among others. The applique work on few kurtis also drew our attention. Don't worry about lowers, since their collection of tie and dye straight pants will definitely up your style quotient.

Looking for stoles to match with your kurtis? We love their collection of plain and printed stoles, with tassels and embellishments on net and mulmul cotton.

Check out their collection of shararas, elegant gowns, embroidered jackets and tunics apart from the ones mentioned, and you won't come out disheartened.