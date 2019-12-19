This City Designer Makes Bollywood-Inspired Wedding Blouses Under INR 5000

img-gallery-featured
Artists

Arnob Nayak

Dum Dum Cant, Kolkata

Binayak Bhavan, 399, Purba Sinthee Lane, Dumdum, Kolkata

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Smitten by that perfectly embellished blouse sported by Anushka Sharma on her wedding? Couldn't stop admiring that peach Sabyasachi lehenga worn by Isha Ambani at her reception? We feel you girl! Before your sigh at the sheer thought of your bank balance, check out Arnob Nayak's clothing line that boasts designer blouses and lehengas starting as low as INR 5,000.

Arnob, an alumnus of NIFT Kolkata, has worked with the likes of Sabyasachi and likes to integrate contemporary designs with traditional colour palettes. From Banarasi blouses with heavily embroidered sleeves to sleek ones with flawless detailing, the collection is bound to glam up your wedding look by several notches.

Get that twirl right with his exquisite collection of lehengas. Pick up an off-shoulder gown with ruffled sleeves which will be perfect for sangeet or reception. For a more traditional look, check out some of the heavily embellished lehengas in soft blue, green and pink shades. These are priced INR 6,600 onwards (we say that's a steal!) for this kind of outfit.  Look no further, go ahead and book an appointment with the designer to jazz up your wedding look.

What Could Be Better

The designer doesn't have a separate boutique and functions from his home. So make sure you call and book an appointment, especially during the wedding season.

Pro-Tip

Arnob plans to soon launch a collection of menswear, which will include traditional Jamdani panjabis and Indo-western ones with asymmetrical cuts. The panjabis will be available from INR 2,500.

Artists

Arnob Nayak

Dum Dum Cant, Kolkata

Binayak Bhavan, 399, Purba Sinthee Lane, Dumdum, Kolkata

image-map-default