This City Designer Makes Bollywood-Inspired Wedding Blouses Under INR 5000

Smitten by that perfectly embellished blouse sported by Anushka Sharma on her wedding? Couldn't stop admiring that peach Sabyasachi lehenga worn by Isha Ambani at her reception? We feel you girl! Before your sigh at the sheer thought of your bank balance, check out Arnob Nayak's clothing line that boasts designer blouses and lehengas starting as low as INR 5,000.

Arnob, an alumnus of NIFT Kolkata, has worked with the likes of Sabyasachi and likes to integrate contemporary designs with traditional colour palettes. From Banarasi blouses with heavily embroidered sleeves to sleek ones with flawless detailing, the collection is bound to glam up your wedding look by several notches.

Get that twirl right with his exquisite collection of lehengas. Pick up an off-shoulder gown with ruffled sleeves which will be perfect for sangeet or reception. For a more traditional look, check out some of the heavily embellished lehengas in soft blue, green and pink shades. These are priced INR 6,600 onwards (we say that's a steal!) for this kind of outfit. Look no further, go ahead and book an appointment with the designer to jazz up your wedding look.