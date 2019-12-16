This Group Upcycles Old Newspapers And Magazines To Make Some Really Cool Stuff

Move over fancy designer bags and purses! Artfor Recycle is here offering eco-friendly, artistic and affordable options for you.

Artfor Recycle, a group of three people, makes these really innovative and amazing bags using old newspapers. They also draw cute drawings and illustrations on them to make it look different and artistic. We loved the one with a sun made on it as well as the ones which have a hand-pulled rickshaw and a steaming hot cup of tea made on them.

The group has recently started making purses for women using newspapers and are soon gonna begin making cloth bags. They also do some beautiful paintings in different sizes, the prices of which start at INR 4,000. They also make some nice, innovative collages on the newspaper bags.

Watch out for their collage collection. One of the artists named Noor Islam makes these collages using magazines, paper and clothes and they are stunning. We particularly loved the one which show Lord Krishna playing his flute with his gopi by his side and the one which shows a chained woman with free birds perched all around her. The collages come in different sizes and start at INR 9,000 without the frame.

They can also customise their artwork according to your needs. And you can give bulk orders as well as orders for individual pieces. The prices for the newspaper bags start at just INR 10 without any drawings on it. If you want it with the drawing/painting, just pay INR 10 extra.