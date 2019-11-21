Join This Group To Hone Your Painting And Crafting Skills

What is another synonym for Kolkata? You might think food, but we say ART! Art Rickshaw is one of the coolest groups to teach arts & crafts and painting to the eager students of Kolkata. The moment you enter Hindustan Park (we're talking about the Sienna and Byloom lane), the most beautiful building you'll spot is that of Art Rickshaw.

We're sure there are kids who have always been into painting since childhood. Art Rickshaw is definitely for kids like these. You can choose your medium according to your convenience. If you think acrylic and charcoal are your thing, you have the option to learn them. You can also opt to learn with water colour, pencil sketch, ink or pastels if you wish to become the next George James. They hold painting classes on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and you can get your child admitted for INR 1,600 per month for four classes.

Not just kids, adults can also join their classes and take their interest forward in painting by learning the different methods and mediums they have to offer. Have an inclination towards pottery and sculpture? Art Rickshaw can teach that too. You need not have prior expertise in pottery making to attend these classes since they entertain people from all levels of experience. You can avail four classes for INR 2,000 a month. The classes are on Wednesdays from 5-7pm and on Saturdays from 4-6pm.