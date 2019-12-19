Ace Your Festive Look With Stellar Durga Themed Jewellery From Ava Creation

It's Pujo time folks and like always we're here to give you valuable tips on how to rock the festive look. Give junk jewellery a break and celebrate Pujo with Ma Durga themed jewellery from Kolkata-based online brand Ava Creation!

Score a full 10 on the Ashtami look with their oversized silver neckpieces. Designer and owner Shilpi Sinha crafts and customises on her own. Get your hands on a long sunflower neckpiece and ace the traditional game with uber cool ease. Prices start from INR 100.

Also worth checking out is their customised Durga nath with pearl chain. Pair it with a laal paar saree and we bet your IG feed will be drool-worthy. A long neckpiece with a miniature metal Durga idol atop a mahishasur is the best possible embodiment of pujo that you can get.

One particular piece that caught our eyes was a pancha pradeep brass neckpiece with trishuls interspersed on the thread. Lay your hands on one of them and let the creativity take over your pujo wardrobe this year.