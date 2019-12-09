Work Hard, Brunch Harder With These Sumptuous Sunday Brunches In The City

Obviously, it'll be sinful to miss out on this one. The Fatty Bao has Sunday brunches and its everything you’d expect from the town’s favourite jaunt and more. Choose from sushis, baos, dimsums, soups and salads. Though their Sunday brunch menu has their signature cuisine and style, there are certain new additions that you wouldn't want to miss. Start with their cocktails 'Beat The Heat' and 'Call Me Rose' (they are just so tasty!) and then go on to steamed tofu with crispy sesame lentils, prawn tempura sushi, California rolls and much more. Brunch is available between 12 pm to 3:30 pm, and it will set you back by INR 1,400 (without alcohol) and INR 2,600 (with alcohol).