Enjoy Buffet Brunch With Amazing Live Music At Cafe Mezzuna

Impress your buds with an incredible menu and melodious live songs that pleases your ears, creating a friendly, festive atmosphere at Cafe Mezzuna. The warm ambience with a lavish house bar well-stocked with liquors is a perfect place for hanging out with your family or and raising a toast for every celebration. Unlimited eye-pleasing spread lined up gorgeously to satisfy your hunger pangs with some delicious rundown of your continental favourites and kids friendly too. Plentiful dishes from the main course affair feature well-balanced taste, mouth-watering pasta and pizza affairs, tasty flair of elegant assorted pastry and treats along with a good dose of appetizers take the spotlight. A refreshing classic pint of vodka-based cocktail throw a tropical flair - comes on the house. A feast becomes, even more, happening with the inclusion of a live counter serving your egg favourites - i.e. a variety of omelettes. Appetizers, Gorge on to some luscious appetizers - the super-rich and creamy mixture of oozy Chicken Corn Tart, classic minced chicken on bruschetta, Basil Pesto Fried Fish and they are super impressive. Salad Bar, The heartiest lunch worthy fresh greens, with different layers of dressings, gorgeous prawn cocktails, homemade favourite cold cuts (Roulade, Pepperoni, Galentine), with loads of accompaniments - Crackers, Bread along with some fresh summer flavours of Hawaiian salad awaits at Soup, The pleasant, warm heat of the Creamy Chicken Soup with Coriander is absolutely divine. Pizza, The Peri Peri Chicken & Jalapeno pizza packed with mozzarella cheese gives a nice fling to the buds. Main Courses, The luxurious flavours of the ocean - Hungarian Shrimps with Bell Pepper is just ultimate. For more filling try out the colourful Fussily and other vegetarian-friendly pasta dishes. The Roast Chicken with Onion Bell Pepper Salsa offers a good depth of flavour. Desserts, Another shining star of the lavish spread. There is always a room for the dessert. Grab your spoon, and dig straight into these mini dessert spreads. A rich collection of homemade goodies like ladyfinger and topped with icing to get its sweet taste is for sure to warm up your mood. * The delicately creamy ChocolateTart studded with peanuts is just irresistible. * The Baked Orange & Ginger Cheese Cake stands out in the crowd with its gorgeous shine and bright flavoured orange zest. * The fluffy French pastry - Mille Feuille brings a surprise to the palate.