This City Baker Creates Edible Art That Are Treat For Both Eyes And Tastebuds

A self-taught baker, Poulomi Mukherjee, who goes by the social media handle BakingWalee, excels in customisations - from bags to books, noodles to KFCand biryani buckets, princesses to supeheroes and theme-based ones like FRIENDS, Harry Potter, Avengers, Nemo and Game Of Thrones.

We love how this baker customises cakes based on the theme and needs of clients. From a pretty pink cake themed on a would-be-mommy to one designed for a kid who's into spaceships and even ones for newly-weds, make-up junkie and gym freak, her cakes are sinfully delicious and in perfect sync with the occasion. All the cakes are available in your preferred choice of flavours - chocolate, butter scotch, pineapple and vanilla.

The baker also makes customised cookies and cupcakes in flavours like butter, coconut, chocolate and vanilla. Trust us you don't need any occasion to take a bite or even gift them to your loved ones.

While a one pound cake comes for INR 800, customised versions start from INR 1600. Cream cupcakes are priced at INR 50 per piece and customised onescome for INR 80 per piece. A box of six cookies come for INR 600.