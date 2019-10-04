Get The Taste Of South Right Here In Kolkata At This Iconic Eatery

If you drool over South Indian cuisine or want to try some authentic South Indian delicacies then you should definitely drop by Banana Leaf. This place will surely satiate your taste-buds with their Southern delights that we bet you won’t get anywhere else.

Banana Leaf is an authentic South Indian fine dining restaurant that exhibits the cultural richness of Southern India. They make sure that the patrons feel the essence of South India right from the food they offer to the congenial staff and a beautiful ambience that they host.

Their enormous menu comprises the flavours from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. They are known for serving the best classic dosas - a paper-thin rice-batter crêpe which is layered with ingredients like cottage cheese, some spicy powders and served with a filling of potato curry. They also offer hearty vegetarian meals that are worth tasting especially if you have got a humungous appetite. Their famous South Indian thali comes with Malabar Curry (South Indian style vegetable curry), Dal Fry, Mixed Vegetable, Appam (South Indian style pancake made with fermented rice and coconut milk), Neer Dosa, Malabar Parotta, Bisibele Bhaat (a spicy rice based dish – hot lentil rice) and steamed rice with curd and papad as accompaniments.



Well, if you are visiting this place for the first time and don’t know what to begin with then we would recommend to start off with Jeera Milagu Rasam (South Indian pepper-cumin soup flavoured with curry leaves), and then work your way through the Idli section and finally hit the Dosas and Vadas. And if you are a bit experimental then try out their Chinese Dosa section – Gobi Manchurian Dosa, Paneer Manchurian Dosa, Mushroom Manchurian Dosa or Gobi Masala Dosa.

End your meal on a high with Gulab Jamun, Thana Semiya Payasam, Yalneer Payasam, Akhrot Halwa or the quintessential brownie with ice cream. You can also wash it all down with delicious filter coffee or watermelon juice.



