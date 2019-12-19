Gorge On Authentic Bengali Delicacies At Sudipar Rannaghor

Bengali cuisine is known for its subtle (yet sometimes fiery) flavours, its spread of confectioneries, and desserts. Sudipar Rannaghor is all about that cuisine, and "বাঙালিয়ানা" beautifully influenced by the Bengali traditions of food culture. The decor is lit with a sabekiyana touch in every corner starting from the chandeliers to the bright walls and frames enriched with Bengali traditions. My personal favourites were Palang Kopir Torkari, Polao and mutton curry, and Aam er chutney. The service is pretty good, and the staff is prompt and welcoming. PS - They allow pets too.