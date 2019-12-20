Bangaliana Infused At Every Nook And Cranny

If Raichak on Ganges is a destination then enjoying authentic Bengali cuisine at one of its flagship restaurants Sonar Tori is an experience. The moment one steps in, will feel the heritage rolling down from all every ceiling and wall. The interior showcases derelict zamindar house located next to Ganges. The grandeur of the dining hall though looks dated but will leave you awestruck. Amidst the derelict grandeur, huge variants of a la carte along with king-size zamindar thali came like a breath of fresh air. Aar Tele Jhale has aar fish cooked in rich tomato gravy finished with garam masala and clarified butter. Sorse Diye Parshe er Jhal is parshe fish cooked with poppy and mustard seeds paste. Pabdar Jhal has pabda fish cooked with red spicy gravy. Sorse Eelish Bhapey is a hilsha delicacy where steamed fish cooked in yogurt and spices. Mourolar Bati Chocchori has tiny river fishes cooked with potato and brinjal. Bati Chingri is again a steamed dish where marinated shrimp cooked in chili and mustard gravy. Chitol Muithaa has a roulade of chitol poached and cooked in golden yellow tomato onion gravy. Daab Chingri is an iconic Bengali dish where prawns are cooked inside green coconut shell for that white creamy coconut gravy. Finally, in desserts one must not miss Patishapta which are crepes stuffed with coconut and jaggery mixture topped with rabri, Malpua which is Bengali style pancake simmered in sugar syrup and Bhapa Sandesh is a steamed delicacy cooked by wrapping banana leaf. If one fancies and has appetite to have a taste of all then the recommendation is for Zamindari Thali. This is an exotic spread for food connoisseurs comprising of four veg and three non-veg selections along with Bengali sweets. At INR 1500 plus taxes this platter is a complete journey of Bengal’s art of culinary. Built with utmost attention, Sonar Tori is much more than only a restaurant serving Bengali food. Through its food and taste, Sonar Tori captures our Bengali culture in every way that is rooted in our soil and touches us in every sense. Plus this all can be experienced while sitting next to the Ganges. Follow me at Instagram: thegoodfoodbro | Facebook: Good Food Bro | www.goodfoodbro.com