This Government-run Store Offers Local Handicraft Products From Parts Of Bengal

West Bengal is known to produce a lot of products right from the rural heartlands. Bangasree in Dhakuria is a government supervised handicraft and handloom store, where you can get various products to choose from as gifting or home decor options.

To start with, you can check out the dokra collection. You will not stop admiring this intricate tribal art once you see the miniature brass durga set in dokra work. If you don't want to buy any religious artefacts, go for any normal dokra showpiece such as one of a palki carried by two men. The durga set will cost you INR 3,750.

We were also fascinated by the sholapith and jute products that they have to offer. We fell in love with the minimal yet beautiful handbags and purses made out of jute. These bags can be the perfect functional belongings that you can have if you don't want to carry something heavy all the time. Apart from that, you'll also find jute baskets and vases. Bangasree also has detailed shola artefacts, one being a Durga face made of shola, which can work as an ideal wedding gift.

Bangasree is also known for keeping affordable handloom clothes, and we are talking about the light Bengal taant. You will also get silk sarees in case you want to try your luck with the local weaves. But if you want to gift a saree to someone special, we suggest you go for the Dhakai jamdani saree, which is one of the lightest fabrics available for a saree.