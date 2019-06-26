Send Your Kids to This Iconic Dance And Music School To Discover Their Inner Artists

Established in 1957, this iconic dance and music school emanates heritage from all directions. You can admit your child in any of the courses they offer. They teach bharatnatyam, Indian classical dance, folk dance, kathak, belly dance, salsa and others among the dance forms. If your child is interested in instruments, then you can opt from electronic keyboard, guitar, mouth organ, sitar, table, violin among others. Banichakra’s expertise also extends to giving lessons on Hindustani vocal, Indian classical and Rabindra Sangeet. Now you know your kid will come out a star after taking lessons from this renowned art school.

The institute caters to almost all age groups, but there are special dance batches for kids. Not just that – see your kids get the chance to perform on the biggest stages across Kolkata. The institute usually functions from 3 pm to 8 pm on weekdays, but is fully operational on weekends. Banichakra also holds examinations for each course, and due to its affiliation, the degree is provided by the Pracheen Kala Kendra.