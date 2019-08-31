Night Owls! You Can Now Chill Without Looking At The Clock At These Bars
Rendezvous
Sector 5 in Salt Lake is brimming with pubs and bars, but Rendezvous in Monotel is one such place where you can hang out after office (since it is located in the office para, we know that most of the crowd there are working professionals) till late. It is famous for its cocktails and buffet. Also, check out their private dining area for a quiet meal with your close buddies.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Jam House
Jam House is every Bolly lover's go-to place for live music. The place hosts a talented lot of singers and bands who perform only Bollywood music. So, expect wonderful renditions of old Hindi film songs, retro music and new ones too. Live music starts from around 6pm and goes on till 10pm and then again starts around midnight until 3am. It's one of the first music lounges in the city that is always open (21 hours to be precise, from 10am - 7am)!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Someplace Else
Kolkata's own version of Hard Rock Cafe, SPE (as it is lovingly called) is the ultimate destination for live music and alcohol. Visit this basement pub housed inside The Park and enjoy classic American vibes. The pub is open till as late as 4am on Saturdays and till 2am on Fridays.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Gold
Gold is a relatively new name in Kolkata. This nightclub inside JW Marriott has earned its place among the top late night clubs in the city. Millennials totally dig this place because of its fantastic youth vibes and mind-blowing music. Dance till you can't feel your feet because Gold is open till late as 4am in the morning on Saturdays!
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Aqua
This poolside lounge inside The Park is one of the very few ones in Kolkata to remain open 24 hours. No kidding! That's a deadly combination. Enjoy your drink by the pool with your partner or party till the break of dawn. But when you are visiting Aqua, the martinis and sangrias are definitely recommended.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
