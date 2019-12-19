Light A Cigar, Sip A Margerita And Enjoy Celeb Vibes At This Luxe Boutique Hotel

Barsana in Topsia is a three-star boutique hotel and you cannot get over the extravagant interiors once you enter the property. Opened in 2016, Barsana is relatively new to the city but offers nothing less than luxury.

All you travellers like to stay at a good place and treat yourself to a regal experience. You’ll get that in Barsana with their magnificent rooms and you can choose from their deluxe, superior, superior mini-suites and Barsana suites. The rooms boast features such as digital climate regulator and jacuzzi bathrooms (we don’t even know how to use the first one!). Book a suite for yourself overlooking Kolkata’s longest flyover, with cars zooming past and experience the fast city life.

The Adyava banquet inside the hotel is an L-shaped one, done up with edgy interiors and coupled with modern dim lighting at the entrance. We think it suits all requirements for holding any kind of corporate meetings. Besides, Barsana houses a luxury fine-dine named Bahula, where you can indulge in gourmet vegetarian world cuisine (sorry meat lovers!). You can be rest assured that your overall stay will be worthwhile while you enjoy that jacuzzi and sip on a margarita.