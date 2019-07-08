Forget Jewellery Shops, BB Ganguly Street Is A Haven For Furniture

Even though the shop attendee will look quite nonchalant to your presence, you are sure to find a range of good quality furniture inside the store once you step in. They have sofa sets, chairs, beds and cupboards to name a few. They have extremely unique designs of head boards for the beds, which are usually found in the antique furniture of old Bengali feudal households. Regal, aren't they? Again, you will find chairs with and without armrest starting from INR 15,000 for a set of 4 and INR 24,000 for a set of 6.