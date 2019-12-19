Oder Delicious Homemade Food From This Delivery Joint In Garia

Himer Heshel is basically a home delivery joint based on Garia. You can place an order from any of the Online Ordering apps if it's showing to your place. Otherwise, you can order directly. They don't have any proper seating arrangements, but if you go for pop-ups. They are ready to help you out. The owner herself is a very charming personality and servers the food with all her love in it. That makes the dishes more yumm-licious... If you are a Dhakai Cuisine lover. Then this is the must-try out the place for you. Recommend Dishes are... 1. Chingri Lebu Dad 2. Potoler Dorma (with prawn) 3. Doi Murgi 4. Chittagong style Mutton Kala Bhuna 5. Daber sashe diye Gondhoraj Chingri So, Don't wait. Order now. The food is as good as you are imagining.