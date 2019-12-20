Go Snacking After College At This Affordably Priced Café

Beans N Bites is a true hidden gem if you want to enjoy some yummilicious quick bites, sinful desserts, and exotic mocktails without pinching your pockets.

This small café located near Golpark crossing makes for an ideal place for after-class hangouts for college-goers with their reasonably priced menu. The cozy ambience will make you feel at home while the oh-so-amazing food will take you on a soul-satisfying gastronomical adventure. You can order fresh oven-baked pizzas like the exotic Italian pizza, chicken pesto or the good ol' margarita topped with dollops of cheese – we're craving for it already!

Are you a pasta person? Beans N Bites offers four kinds of sauces – alfredo, arrabiatta, mixed sauce and pesto cream. Best part? You can customize your own pasta (penne/spaghetti) according to your choice of any three vegetables (baby corn, olive, American corn, three types of bell peppers) and sauce. Go for chicken pasta in alfredo sauce if you can’t decide.

The menu also offers a wide range of Chinese combos like barbeque rice/noodles with barbeque chicken, chili garlic noodles/rice with garlic chicken or chili chicken. Vegetarian? Go for the Hakka noodles with exotic veggies or paneer in barbeque sauce, basil chilly fried rice with paneer in basil chili sauce or exotic veggies. If you are not craving for anything fancy, then just order the Grilled chicken sandwich or their in-house specialty barbeque chicken sandwich served with fries and their signature mayo dip. Order a café latte or fresh lime soda to wash it all down.

Don’t forget to indulge in some sinful desserts – choco truffle, chocolate mousse, blueberry muffin or choco muffin and our all-time favorite Brownie with ice-cream – it tastes heavenly. Both the quality and quantity of food is substantial given thei moderately priced menu.