Up Your Glam Game With This Brand's Artsy Clay Neckpieces

Intricate, artsy and crafted to perfection - these words perfectly define the handmade jewellery collection of Kolkata-based online brand Beauty With Brain.

Brainchild of Sushmita Banerjee, the brand has done wonders with eco-friendly materials, so you’ll come across artsy and zany earrings, necklaces and rings, all made out of brass, clay, wood, jute and thread.

Their Durga Pujo collection is worth a dekko. One of their bestsellers is a Mahishasur Mardini necklace - a hand-crafted chunky silver pendant interspersed with ghungroo and threadwork. Flaunt it with a pastel handloom saree and silver jhumkhas for a sheer qatilana look!

Sushmita has specially curated a personalised collection, named Kannya, as an ode to ace painter Jamini Roy. This includes an oversized neckpiece with a Jamini Roy painting beautifully drawn on a kulo (bamboo tray)-shaped pendant. Next we chanced upon their Bahaar and Janani collections, wherein jute, cowry, thread and silver trinkets have been stitched together to give shape to artsy pieces in varying colours. The neckpieces start from INR 350 and go up to INR 2,000.

They’ve also got elegant handcrafted earrings, silver jhumkas and danglers. We spotted a chic pair done up with miniature pillows and thread balls (boho vibes anyone?). These are priced between INR 350 and INR 2,000.