Now Gift Customised Food Platters From This Rajarhat-Based Brand To Your Foodie Sibling

Bellylicious, a Kolkata-based catering and gifting company, can now be your problem solver for all your small and big parties. Their service is somewhat unique, in the sense, they also do gift food platters.

In case you are wondering what to gift your sister/brother on Rakhi or Bhai Dooj, send them a customised food platter and they will forever be grateful. This works best when one of the siblings stays outside of Kolkata. We know we would like a plate full of food than a shoe or a necklace or a dress. It can work like charm if you want to gift a platter to your friend on her/his birthday.

You can mix and match between an inumerable variety of dishes including chaat (which can be really convenient). Pick between a samosa, chola tikki, pav bhaji, dhokla chaat and matar kachori to create a 'bellylicious' platter. You can also choose from corn bhel, kachori alur dom, dahi vada and dabheli.

Want to avoid the oil and go for something baked? Try their Baked Lasagna, Veg Canneloni, au gra tin, ravioli and Enchiladas in Ranchero Sauce, among others for someone who cannot stay without continental food. Apart from that, think of other options such as mini pizzas, bruschettas, vegetable hot dogs, coleslaw rings, croissant and Greek pita pockets for an exotic experience. We will urge you to try their Spaghetti Cylinders and Three Dip Platter with Crackers. Even though the options are only vegetarian, you will like the food even if you're a hardcore meat eater.