You Have To Visit These Boutiques Before The Year Ends
Nameg
This three-storeyed boutique in Southern Avenue is a haven for all things handloom. The boutique aims to encourage local weavers and revive the city's love for handloom. They stock cotton dresses, handwoven, silk and jamdani fabrics, ikkat, ajrakh and bagru printed dupattas and stoles. Get your hands on home decor, jewellery, kitchenware, lamps, candles and other decorative stuff.
Chitramma
Whether it’s casual wear or acing the office look or dressing up like a dream on your or your best friend’s wedding, Chitramma boutique is here to take care of all your needs. They do Indian ethnic designer wear, Indo-Western dresses, traditional, ethnic and designer sarees, designer blouses as well as bridal wear. You'll also find a pretty decent collection of bags, beauty products, and stationery.
Paridhi
Located in Sector 1, Paridhi is a 14-year-old boutique run by Ritu Sethia, that stocks all kinds of apparel for women. From tops, palazzos and kurtis to sarees, shararas and lehengas as well as Indo-Westerns, Paridhi has everything in different fabrics and designs. Men! Paridhi does occasion wear for you guys too — customised Indo-Westerns, draped kurtas and sherwanis.
Mono
This beautiful multi-designer boutique is housed in a Bengali house on the first floor of an old building from the 1930s and definitely deserves a visit. It stocks clothes made by local designers like Rachna Narwani, BOBO, LataSita, and Label Ishana to name a few. You'll find dresses, tops, sarees and kurtis in bright colours as well as whites and blacks. So, whether it's a casual day out with your squad or a brunch or a late-night party, Mono's got the best on offer.
Pastiche
The apparel and other products at Pastiche are all about celebrating slow and sustainable fashion. There's lots to choose from - dresses, bottoms, home accessories, limited home furnishing, bags, organic soaps, footwear and jewellery. Watch out for their handspun khadi options for both men and women from labels like Chhapa, Awdhesh Kumar, Bibiyana and the city-based Biome. Their range of miniature art pottery from Dehradun is totally droolworthy.
Namah
Namah is the boutique to go to if you're looking for plus-size clothing. From summer dresses and shirts to skirts and kurtis, their tailors weave magic around any material you give them so you get that perfect fit. Watch out for their collection of funky prints - horses, elephants, panda, dogs, polka dots. They also convert old sarees to dresses, suits and gowns. So, don't discard those old sarees anymore!
Earthwear
A beautiful boutique located in New Alipore, Earthwear is your go-to brand for natural, handcrafted and aesthetic designs with an urbane twist. They aim to encourage local artisans and revive traditional Indian crafts and skills, while making sure the fibres are eco-friendly. They have an awesome collection of kurtis, tops, shrugs, dresses, jumpsuits, salwar kameez, pants, sarees, dupattas and stoles that you must check out. They also keep accessories like bags and jewellery.
Tanti
Handloom can never go out of fashion and this store in Salt Lake called is making sure it doesn't. This store stocks handloom sarees only and it's extremely affordable too. Don't even get us started on the variety they've got. There are sarees in cotton, khadi, silk, tusser, linen, matka silk, madhubani, taant, jamdani, muslin, makhleen, ghicha and lots more. You name it and they have it.
Vastra Vatika
Owned by Tollywood actress Pulakita Ghosh, Vastra Vatika is a hidden gem situated inside the lane opposite South City Mall. They stock all kinds of apparel you can think of. We couldn't stop drooling over their collection of handloom, dhakai, and silk sarees. Watch out for their kurtis if you're looking for casual wear. Their range of bridal lehengas is equally impressive. They have an in-house tailor so you don't have to worry about getting that right fit.
Rapurna's Boutique
Give a classy edge to your wardrobe with sarees from this gem of a boutique called Rapurna's. Located in Sinthee, it's owned by a couple who works with local weavers and artisans to create ethnic Baluchari, khadi, cotton, ghicha, and silk sarees. You'll also find amazing handloom sarees with fish motifs, Madhubani designs, organic prints, applique and mirror work done on a lot of the pieces. All are designed in-house with prices starting at INR 750.
Vara - The Couture
Located in a residential area close to Kouzina Mining restaurant, Vara – The Couture stocks traditional Indian and Indo-Western wear. Whether it’s a kurti that you need for work or casual wear or a bridal lehenga for your D-Day, this boutique will have you sorted. They stock kurtis, long dresses, tunics, sarees, drapes, salwar suits, lehengas, dupattas, jackets and blouses in different fabrics (cotton, organza, silk, muslin and so on), designs, embroideries, and patterns. Best part? It's all organic and handmade.
