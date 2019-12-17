You Have To Visit These Boutiques Before The Year Ends

This beautiful multi-designer boutique is housed in a Bengali house on the first floor of an old building from the 1930s and definitely deserves a visit. It stocks clothes made by local designers like Rachna Narwani, BOBO, LataSita, and Label Ishana to name a few. You'll find dresses, tops, sarees and kurtis in bright colours as well as whites and blacks. So, whether it's a casual day out with your squad or a brunch or a late-night party, Mono's got the best on offer.